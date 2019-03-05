Boy, 3, seriously injured after finding handgun in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. — A 3-year-old boy is reported to have serious injuries after finding a handgun Tuesday afternoon.

Atchison Police Chief Michael Wilson tells FOX4 officers responded to a home near 11th and Santa Fe Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they located the child.

Wilson said the 3-year-old found a handgun and was handling the gun when it went off, striking him in the abdomen.

Police said the child is being treated at an area hospital with serious injuries.

Wilson said they are optimistic the 3-year-old boy will survive.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.