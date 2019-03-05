Man runs stop sign, striking KCK police vehicle

Posted 6:57 pm, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27PM, March 5, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police said one person is in custody Tuesday evening after running a stop sign and striking an officer’s vehicle.

The incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. near 21st and Metropolitan Avenue.

Police car crash

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the police vehicle is disabled. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect is a convicted felon and has been taken into custody. An AK rifle was found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

KCKPD are continuing to investigate the incident.

