Man runs stop sign, striking KCK police vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police said one person is in custody Tuesday evening after running a stop sign and striking an officer’s vehicle.

The incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. near 21st and Metropolitan Avenue.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the police vehicle is disabled. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect is a convicted felon and has been taken into custody. An AK rifle was found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

KCKPD are continuing to investigate the incident.

Officers were stopped at 21st & Metropolitan when a vehicle ran the stop sign and struck their vehicle. Police vehicle is disabled. Driver is a convicted felon and had an AK in the car. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) March 6, 2019