I-435 and I-70 interchange construction will impact traffic through December 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are expected to begin on a major construction project this Sunday at the I-435 and I-70 interchange that will impact traffic through December 2020.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said construction work will begin March 10. This work includes the closure of several ramps within the interchange. The project will replace the bridges within the interchange and the new configuration will be a partial turbine design.

MoDOT said this provides the opportunity to make additional safety improvements that include the new bridge, removal of left exits, improvements to the loop ramp configuration and congestion relief.

Emery Sapp and Sons is the main contractor on this project.

MoDOT said this project was identified as one of the possible improvements to ease traffic congestion and crashes often caused by merging and weaving.

This is a $47 million project and is fully funded by MoDOT.

Impacts to traffic:

Westbound I-70 loop ramp to southbound I-435. The signed detour will use westbound I-70 to Manchester to turn around on eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435.

Eastbound I-70 loop ramp to northbound I-435. The signed detour will use US 40 starting near 31st Street to northbound I-435.

On-ramp from Manchester to westbound I-70.

I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Manchester.



