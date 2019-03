Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday marked Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, the last day of revelry before Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season begins.

While the big party is in New Orleans, Kansas City was serving up some of its own Mardi Gras fun at "Beads, Beans, and Booze."

FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk takes you to the American Jazz Museum on 18th and Vine in the video.