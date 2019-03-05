Kansas man pleads no contest to his part in 2017 Lawrence triple killing

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Topeka man has pleaded no contest to his involvement in a triple killing a October 2017 triple killing in Lawrence.

According to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said 20-year-old Dominique J. McMillon pleaded no contest Tuesday to battery for his part in a fight that led up to the deadly Oct. 1, 2017 incident on Massachusetts Street.

McMillon started the fight that quickly escalated when multiple other people became involved, according to Branson.

“By entering his plea McMillon acknowledges his role in starting the fight. At the time of his release McMillon had served nearly the statutory maximum

sentence available to the Court. Resolving this case allows the State to concentrate on the two remaining and more serious cases,” Branson said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

The court sentenced McMillon to 180 days for the battery conviction. He was in custody for 463 days from Oct. 17, 2017 until shortly after a Nov. 2018 mistrial.

The two other suspects, Ahmad Rayton and Anthony Roberts, Jr. are both awaiting their separate trials after a mistrial was declared because of the actions of Roberts’ original defense attorney.

Rayton’s trial is set to begin April 8. He faces charges of two counts of attempted second degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roberts’ trial is set to begin June 10. He faces charges of two counts of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

The killings were investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.