King Kong Bundy dead at 61

Wrestling legend King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61, according to the WWE.

Bundy was called the “walking condominium” due to his impressive size: 6’4”, 458 pounds.

According to the WWE, he was so dominant that he demanded a five count instead of the traditional three in order to show his opponents were incapable of getting up.

WWE is saddened to learn that King Kong Bundy has passed away.https://t.co/SNrSunQYeQ — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2019

He broke into the WWE ranks in the ‘80s and dominated the inaugural WrestleMania. He challenged Hulk Hogan in a memorable steel cage match at WrestleMania 2. Bundy lost the heavyweight championship match to Hogan.

Bundy, who was born Christopher Alan Pallies in Atlantic City, New Jersey, left the wrestling circuit in the late ‘80s but returned in 1994 as part of “The Million Dollar Corporation.” He wrestled on the independent circuit from 1995 through 2007.

“WWE extends its condolences to Bundy’s family, friends and fans,” the league said in a statement. The WWE also posted a photo tribute about his career.

David Herro, Bundy’s friend and promoter, posted a tribute to the wrestler on Facebook.

“Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family,” Herro wrote. “Rest in peace, Chris. We love you.”