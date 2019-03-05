Police find one person dead, two others injured in car after shooting near 51st & Wabash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after finding one person dead and two other injured while responding to reports of a shooting Monday night.

The first call into 911 came around 10:15 p.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots in the area of 51st and Wabash.

First responders took two of shooting victims to the hospital. They pronounced the third dead at the scene.

Police said they are still trying to determine a suspect description. They are also still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that will help with the investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.