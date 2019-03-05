× Raytown police said someone shot a teen to death behind a pool hall

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police say someone shot a teen shot to death along 63rd Street near where it intersects with Raytown Road Monday night.

Police got a call at 10:50 p.m. Monday about someone shot at Raytown Recreation, a pool hall.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley behind the pool hall. Police said there were other people inside and outside the business when the shooting happened, but they were not injured.

Witnesses told police two people ran away after the shooting. Police didn’t located those people.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call TIPS Hotline, (816) 474-TIPS (8477)