Salvador Perez out for 2019 season, will have Tommy John surgery Tuesday

SURPRISE, Ari. — It looks like Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will be out for the 2019 season.

The Royals first announced last Friday that Perez had suffered injury to his right elbow during last Wednesday’s workout.

An MRI was completed on Thursday that uncovered damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, the team said. Perez traveled to Los Angeles to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

Jeffrey Flanagan, a reporter for the Kansas City Royals, reported Tuesday night that Perez’s second opinion from ElAttrache confirmed original diagnosis and that Perez will have Tommy John surgery Tuesday.

So far in spring training, his playing time has been limited this year to one game, where he was in the lineup as the designated hitter.

This isn’t the first time Perez has suffered an injury ahead of the regular season. In 2018, the Royals catcher tore his MCL just days before the season opener and was out for several weeks while he recovered.

