The Roasterie unveils three new cold brew coffee flavors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Roasterie is debuting three new flavors of cold brew coffee.

Craig Park, a coffee buyer with the company, says the new flavors use all natural ingredients.

“We have Chocolate Raspberry, Lavender Wild and All Hopped Up. All three of then use natural ingredients to flavor the cold brew still maintaining zero calories, zero sugars, zero carbs so a totally pure, clean label but with kind of a choice for each one of them,” he said.

The new flavors join The Roasterie's Signature Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, and CBD Infused Cold Brew.

Chocolate Raspberry, Lavender Wild and All Hopped up will be available Wednesday at The Roasterie Cafe locations. They will be distributed to retail stores in the coming weeks.