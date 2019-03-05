× Uber releases list of 50 most unique items left behind in vehicles this past year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve ever taken an Uber, you’ve likely caught yourself checking to make sure you have all of your items when you get out of the car. Sometimes though, if you’re in a hurry, you may misplace your things or even forget them.

Uber released a list Tuesday of the most unusual items left behind this past year. Some will make you laugh, others will leave you scratching your head asking, “How.”

The 50 most unique lost items

8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

East Alabama Gallup, New Mexico Cookeville, Tennessee Mississippi Delta Boone, North Carolina Sioux City, Iowa South Georgia Mankato, Minnesota College Station, Texas Tallahassee, Florida

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Purse / Backpack Clothing Glasses Headphones Vape / E-cig ID / License