HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama authorities have warned the public to be on the lookout for an escaped rodeo bull.

The bull, named Half Moon, escaped from a holding area at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center Feb. 22.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they have a general idea of where the bull might be, but they have yet to corral him.

Half Moon is brindle in color with a half-white face.