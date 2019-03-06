Chick-Fil-A serving fish sandwiches for lent

Starting Wednesday, Chick-Fil-A will also be the temporary home of the Fish-Fil-A.

The fast food restaurant is adding fish sandwiches to the menu of some of its restaurants.

The fried cod sandwiches will be sold along with two and three count fish entrees just for lent.

Lent is the six weeks before Easter where some Christians abstain from certain activities and foods.

Chick-Fil-A will keep the fish sandwiches on its menu from Wednesday, March 6, to Saturday, April 20.

Once again, the seasonal item is only being offered at limited locations.