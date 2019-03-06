Clinton Police Department remembers fellow officer killed in the line of duty 1 year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Officers with the Clinton, Missouri Police Department are remembering one of their own. Wednesday marks one year since 30-year-old Ofc. Ryan Morton was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The department posted on their social media page remembering one year since the tragic death.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we remember the man that he was and his ultimate sacrifice," the post read. "Ryan was many things to many different people, as he truly never met a stranger, but above all things he was a friend to all. His compassion to serve others was second to none and he will forever be remembered."

The department said if you are in the area Wednesday, they encourage you to stop by the department and see the tribute to Morton outside their office.

"We appreciate the continued love and support that we receive from the community and know that you share in our grief," the department added.

Morton was remembered as a man of service. He served his community; he served the citizens of Missouri; and he served the nation.

"Ryan was one of a kind. He would have given the shirt off his back for anyone," his uncle, Brian Bennett said at his funeral last year.

Those who came to pay their respects last year learned that Morton was the son of high school sweethearts from Virginia. His father traveled the world while serving in the Air Force, but Morton wanted to make his life here, in Missouri.

People found officer Morton's easy-going manner to be likable, as fellow officers he served with are quick to attest.

"Ryan was a positive person. He would not want us to be sad today. If he were here he would tell us to cheer up," said Derek Foreman, a fellow officer and one of Ryan's best friends. "He'd tell us to smile and remember all the great memories we all shared together."

The video below shows the hundreds who came together last March to honor the life of Officer Morton.