Get ready for ‘School Day at the K’ on May 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 21st annual School Day at the K, presented by Price Chopper and Bayer US “Making Science Make Sense,” will be here before you know it.

The day gets underway at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 prior to the Royals vs. Rays game.

School Day agenda:

8:30 a.m. Gates open to all schools

9:15-10 a.m. Schools find open seating in the stadium bowl

10-11 a.m. Meteorology lesson on the field

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch break-enjoy the FOX4 Fun Zone in Lot J

1:15 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay

It’s an honor to be in front of so many curious and excited students, eager to learn about meteorology. FOX4 meteorologists Karli Ritter, Joe Lauria and Michelle Bogowith with conduct experiments with hydrogen, nitrogen, weather balloons, rockets, a vortex cannon and eggs!

See photos from last year’s event posted to Instagram.

See photos from last year’s event posted to Twitter.

School Day is just as important to parents as it is their children and become a can’t-miss event for families.

Although the experiments and games have changed over the years, the impact School Day at the K has on students remained the same.

Get your tickets here.

Replay: FOX4 takes over Kauffman Stadium for 20th annual ‘School Day at the K’

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page