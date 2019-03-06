NB I-435 shut down at Truman road due to water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MoDOT crews shut down northbound I-435 at 24-Highway early Wednesday due to a water main break creating icy conditions for drivers.

Drivers are being forced to exit the highway at Truman Road.

The water department is on the scene working to repair the broken water main in a neighborhood near the highway. Temperatures are in the teens, which is why the water quickly froze and caused issues for drivers.

There is no word on how long it will take for crews to clear the road and reopen the highway.

An officer at the scene said the icy conditions have caused nearly a dozen crashes.