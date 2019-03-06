Perfect St. Patrick’s Day dish: Irish apple crumble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Irish apple crumble

Serves: 8

Prep time: 20 min

Cook Time: 45 min

Crumble Topping:

1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour

1/2 cup Brown Sugar (light or dark)

1/2 cup Rolled / Old-Fashioned Oats

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/4 tsp Salt

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter, chilled and cubed

Apple Layer:

2 lbs Apples (any firm, crisp variety), peeled, cored, and chopped

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

1/4 cup Brown Sugar (light or dark)

Pinch of Salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375° F.

Grease an 8x8 baking dish with butter or nonstick cooking spray.

In one bowl, make the topping by combining 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, and 1/4 tsp salt.

Stir to combine.

Use your hands to rub butter into dry ingredients until the mixture resembles dry sand. Refrigerate until ready to use.

In another bowl, stir together apples and lemon juice. Add 2 Tbsp all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and a pinch of salt. Stir to fully coat the apples.

Transfer apple layer to prepared baking dish.

Spoon crumble topping evenly over apples.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the apples are soft and bubbly and the top is golden brown.

Let cool for 5 minutes before spooning into bowls.

Serve crumble on its own or top with vanilla ice cream!

