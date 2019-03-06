Police identify man killed in KCK crash near 10th Street and K-5

Posted 11:48 am, March 6, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in KCK.

The crash occurred near 10th and K-5 Monday night. KCKPD said the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street when they lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

A female driver, male passenger and 8-month-old child were in the vehicle.

The driver and 8-month-old were taken to an area hospital and were reported to have minor injuries. The male passenger, identified as 39-year-old Benjamin L. Robinson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said Robinson was a resident of KCK.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.