Police identify man killed in KCK crash near 10th Street and K-5

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in KCK.

The crash occurred near 10th and K-5 Monday night. KCKPD said the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street when they lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

A female driver, male passenger and 8-month-old child were in the vehicle.

The driver and 8-month-old were taken to an area hospital and were reported to have minor injuries. The male passenger, identified as 39-year-old Benjamin L. Robinson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said Robinson was a resident of KCK.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.