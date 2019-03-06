× Royals say Salvy’s Tommy John surgery was successful, will miss entire 2019 season

LOS ANGELES — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that catcher Salvador Perez underwent a successful repair of his ulnar collateral ligament, also known as Tommy John surgery.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury a week ago while throwing during spring training drills in Surprise, Arizona.

The Royals said Perez, an All-Star and five-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner, is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

“Royals Senior Vice President/General Manager Dayton Moore said unfortunately injuries are part of the game.

“We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization,” Moore said. “His leadership and production on the filed will not be easy to replicate, but as a team we will embrace this unforeseen challenge and are excited for the 2019 championship season.”