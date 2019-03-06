Soon there will be only one Blockbuster store left in the world

BEND, Ore. — Just 15 years ago, there were more than 9,000 Blockbuster video stores in the world. At the end of March, there will be just one.

The remaining Blockbusters are franchise owned.

One is in Perth, Australia and that is schedule to close later in March.

That will leave the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, as the last store standing. And that store’s general manager tells the Bend Bulletin it has no plans to close.

In fact, the Oregon Blockbuster has become a bit of a tourist attraction, with people visiting from as far away as Europe and Asia.

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed all corporate owned stores four years later as its popularity dwindled due to the rise in online streaming.