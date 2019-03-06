With new configuration planned, MoDOT set to begin construction on I-70/I-435 interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This month, crews will close several ramps in the Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 interchange on the Missouri side, and they won't be reopened until the end of 2020.

This Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-70 from 18th Street to Cleveland to place signs, equipment and detour routes. That's all prep work for the major work coming up.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will replace bridges in the interchange and change the configuration to a "partial turbine design." The new system will get rid of left exits, improve the loop ramps, ease congestion and reduce crashes, MoDOT says.

All that work will have a big impact on traffic for more than a year and a half.

In mid-March, MoDOT will close the following ramps:

Westbound I-70 loop ramp to southbound I-435

Eastbound I-70 loop ramp to northbound I-435

On ramp from Manchester to westbound I-70

Eastbound I-70 exit ramp to Manchester

MoDOT hasn't provided a specific start date for the ramp closures at this time, but said it will release more details soon.