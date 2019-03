NEW YORK — April the giraffe is allegedly very close to giving birth to her fifth calf.

Her keepers say birth is, “imminent.” They say April has started showing signs that she is almost there.

April lives at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

In 2017, pregnant April had fans waiting for two months to give birth. More than one million people watched the actual birth as it happened.

This time around, keepers promise, “it won’t be two months of waiting.”

Click or tap here to watch live.