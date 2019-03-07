× Crews will break ground on new terminal at KCI March 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe McBride, a spokesperson for Kansas City International Airport, announced Thursday that they have finally set a date to break ground on a new single terminal airport.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $1.5 billion project is scheduled for Monday, March 25 at 2 p.m. City officials, airline representatives, key project partners, and labor, community, and business leaders will all be there.

The Kansas City Aviation Department and Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate are expected to release more details when the ceremony gets closer, according to McBride.

“Kansas City International Airport is an important regional asset,” McBride said in a news release. “Furthering their commitment to engaging the community in the process of delivering the New Terminal, the Aviation Department and Edgemoor teams are excited to open this momentous occasion to the public.”

The single-terminal airport will have 39 gates. Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, Southwest, and United have all signed the deal, so did shipping companies FedEx and UPS. Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant did not sign the agreement.