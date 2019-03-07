Dog with leash on fire dashes to neighbors to alert them of KC home engulfed in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A dog might have just saved a young boy from a Kansas City house fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near 50th and Agnes a little before 4 p.m., firefighters say the boy had just gotten off the bus and was standing on his front porch when the home caught fire. Neighbors were then alerted to the fire by the dog running across the street with its leash on fire.

"All of a sudden I just seen a dog on fire, it was crazy, he ran across the street. Then the little kid came down and I asked him if anyone else was in the house," a witness told FOX4.

The dog was not harmed. Neighbors wonder if the space heater placed on the porch to help keep the dog warm could have had something to do with the fire, but firefighters have not determined a cause. Damage was extensive inside and outside of the home.