FOX4 rides along with new unit in Independence dedicated to fighting street crime

Posted 10:40 pm, March 7, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- For the last three months, a new crime fighting team has been out on the streets of Independence. The small team of detectives is already making a big impact, and FOX4 rode along with the Street Crimes Unit. Watch Robert Townsend's report in the video.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.