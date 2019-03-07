× Johnson County man accused of beating girlfriend’s cat to death charged with felony

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Johnson County man is behind bars, accused of beating his girlfriend’s cat to death.

Levi Law, 24, is charged with one count of felony cruelty to animals after he allegedly beat his girlfriend’s cat so badly that it died.

According to court documents, the woman’s mother contacted Shawnee police on September 26, 2018 and told them that her daughter had returned to the home she shared with Law a few days earlier and found the cat, named Aries, with blood coming out of its nose.

Aries died from his injuries and another cat in the home, Ambur, had received several broken teeth, a detached retina and wounds to her eye , according to the veterinarian who spoke with detectives.

The vet told detectives that the injuries to both cats would have not taken place during one incident, but multiple incidents.

After Law was arrested, detectives listened to conversations between him and his girlfriend where he allegedly told her that they had to make their stories match if the case went to trial.

“They’re going to need a character witness and I wanna have you get up on the stand and say how I uh… treated the cat whenever you were around and you would be like, ‘yeah he was always nice to the cat,” Law allegedly told the woman.

Court documents say Law admitted to detectives that he “flung him across the room” after the cat bit his finger. He also allegedly admitted to hitting the other cat. According to detectives, Law blamed his legal issues on his girlfriend’s parents.

Law remains jailed in Johnson County on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is April 22 for a preliminary hearing.