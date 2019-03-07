US Marshals say an officer was shot at hotel in northern Illinois

Watch live:



ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police say a gunman has fled an Illinois hotel after shooting an officer who was part of a task force trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass says the suspect was wanted on several warrants when the regional fugitive task moved in Thursday. Brass says the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

Brass says investigators believe the suspect is still armed. He says: “We just want to end this situation peacefully with his surrender.”

Rockford is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.

