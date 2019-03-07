× Olathe man, 93, accused of hitting Sherwin-Williams employee with his car

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man is accused of hitting a Sherwin-Williams employee with his car after be became upset that shipping pallets were in his way while he was trying to make a donation at a Salvation Army.

Benedetto Mammina, 93, is charged with one count of aggravated battery in Johnson County.

Olathe police responded to the store at 1209 E. Santa Fe Street on February 22 on a report that a man in a Lincoln Town Car had tried to run over an employee.

The employee told police that he was in the back of the business unloading a semi and had been stacking pallets next to the back of the semi to keep people from driving in between the truck and the dumpster.

When he was working, he heard a car horn blaring next to the semi and saw an older man, identified as Mammina, behind the wheel yelling at him to move the pallets and saying “up yours.”

The driver then allegedly drove through the pallets and continued to yell for the employee to move them. When the employee refused, Mammina allegedly squealed his tires and hit the employee before backing out and leaving the parking lot.

The employee was not injured and told police he was “shocked” that the driver had tried to hit him.

Other witnesses described Mammina yelling “up your a**,” before running over the pallets.

Before he left the scene, Mammina said, “Yeah, I tried to hit him,” according to two separate witnesses.

In an interview with police, Mammina said he was trying to get to the drop off box for the Salvation Army when he saw the pallets in his way. He admitted to running over the pallets, but denied hitting anyone with his car.

Court documents say he told police that there was a person in front of his car at the time and they may have touched his car, but he didn’t hit them.

Police noted that there was fresh damage to the front grill of Mammina’s car and a fresh palm print just above the grill.

Mammina’s bail was set at $2,500 and he was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is March 13 for a preliminary hearing.