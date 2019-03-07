The Pantry KC reveals how to make their St. Patrick’s Day Irish whiskey cake

St. Patrick’s Day Special: Irish whiskey gooey cake and dark stout ice cream

Whiskey gooey cake

This is mixed in two separate bowls, layered in a 9×13” pan and then baked in a preheaded 350*F oven for 20 mins.

Ingredients:

1 Package of Chocolate Cake Mix (any brand)

1/2 Cup Melted unsalted Butter

2 each Eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbls Whiskey

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients and press into the bottom of a lined 9×13” pan.

Top Layer:

8oz Softened Cream Cheese

4 Cups Confectioners Sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

2Tbls Whiskey

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients and mix with the whisk attachment until light and fluffy. Start the mixer on low and gradually increase speed to avoid a mess.

Pour the top layer over the base and bake. After baking allow to cool slightly before serving with the stout ice cream. If you have left overs they can be reheated to serve.

Stout ice cream

Ingredients:

8oz of Guinness Extra Stout (pour early or from high a couple of times)

1/2 tsp Salt

3/4 Cup Granulated Sugar

6 each Large egg Yolks

16oz Heavy Whipping Cream

1 tsp Vanilla Bean Paste

Directions:

Whisk the cream, sugar, salt and vanilla in a sauce pot and bring to a boil.

Remove pot from heat and temper egg yolks.

Return the custard to heat and cook to 170*F

Finally remove from heat and into a bowl and whisk in the stout.

Cover the surface with plastic wrap and chill over night

Following instructions on your ice cream machine, churn the custard until its the consistency of a soft serve.

Store the ice cream in a pre-frozen, air tight container and allow to firm for at least 6 hours in the freezer.

Serve the ice cream over warm Irish Whiskey Gooey Cake.

More recipes:

