× One person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Cleaver II and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said one person sustained life-threatening injuries Friday night after a shooting at Cleaver II Boulevard and Prospect Ave night.

Police were called to the scene at 7:30 p.m.

An adult man was found at the Conoco gas station in the area. Witnesses told police he was shot on the east side of Prospect and ran to the gas station for help.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.