80s heartthrob Jan-Michael Vincent dies at age 74, TMZ reports

HOLLYWOOD — Citing his death certificate, TMZ is reporting that 80s heartthrob Jan-Michael Vincent has died.

Vincent, who stared on the show, “Airwolf,” died on Feb. 10, according to TMZ.

The death certificate TMZ is citing said Vincent died from cardiac arrest while at a North Carolina hospital.

According to the report, no autopsy was ever preformed and he was cremated.