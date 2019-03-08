FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on bank robber suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is offering $5,000 for information that will lead them to identifying, arrest and convicting suspects in a violent bank robbery on Friday, Feb. 15. Two armed men wearing ski masks entered Equity Bank near NW 64th Street and N. Lucerne Ave around 10:56 a.m. The robbers restrained employees.

According to a release, the FBI said one of the suspects is described as a white male, about 5’10” and medium build wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, longer style black winter coat with a front zipper and black sweatpants. His face was covered around the mouth with a black mask. He had on black sunglasses.

The suspect also had on New Balance tennis shoes with orange sole. He was carrying what appeared to be a brand new canvass bag. He was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a white male about 5’8″ to 5’10” with a medium to slender build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a Under Armour style jacket with stripes on the sleeves and gray striped Nike sweatpants.

He had on white tennis shoes with black stripes across the top of the shoes and his face was covered with a ski mask and sunglasses. The first suspect referred him as “Mac”.

FBI said in a release it is possible the suspects parked a the vehicle used to escape near St. Luke’s Specialty Hospital and may have walked to the bank.

The suspects might have been in the area of Twisted Fresh and Edible Arrangement before and after the bank robbery.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the FBI at (816) 512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.