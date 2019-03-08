Grandview man sentenced for 2018 Westport shooting that injured 2 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a 2018 Westport shooting.

Davontae McCutchen, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest in the July 2018 shooting that left two people injured.

According to court documents, a Kansas City police officer saw McCutchen pull a gun and fire into a crowd of people. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Police also found a handgun in McCutchen’s possession at the time of the arrest that was reported stolen from a car in Kansas City in 2016.