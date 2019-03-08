Greenwood man found guilty of 2017 deadly shooting of 52-year-old

Patrick Powell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Greenwood man has been convicted in the shooting death of a man in Kansas City.

Patrick Powell, 30, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say he shot 52-year-old Rodney Thurber in November 2017. A witness told police Powell taunted Thurber while shooting him several times.

A woman who was with Powell after the killing, Caitlyn Riffle, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Her case is pending.

Court records say a witness told police the shooting occurred after a woman believed to be Riffle visited Thurber to retrieve a handgun.

Powell is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

