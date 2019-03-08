Indianapolis police find mom unconscious with dead baby, bottle of rum in freezing car

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother at the center of a city-wide search Tuesday has now been charged with neglect in the death of her 3-month-old infant.

Police found Rachel McAfee, 36, and her infant daughter, Emma, inside a vehicle in the 2600 block of Stanford Court Tuesday afternoon.

Rachel was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where she was treated for frostbite. Emma was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rachel and Emma were at the center of a city-wide search earlier that day after family members reported them missing.

Police say a homeowner called 911 to report a woman and baby inside of a gray Subaru just after 2:50 p.m.

According to police, Rachel had been battling postpartum depression.

Police say Rachel remained in the hospital but was charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent causing death.

The death remains under investigation by IMPD.