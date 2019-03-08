× Kansas City Chiefs submit proposal to change NFL overtime, replay rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a frustrating end to the AFC Championship last season, the Kansas City Chiefs have submitted a proposal to the NFL to change overtime rules.

On Friday, the NFL released the rule change proposals it has received from teams during the off-season.

General manager Brett Veach hinted in a recent interview that Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid would be requesting a change, but now, it’s officially been sent in for consideration.

In the AFC Championship, the Chiefs went into overtime against the New England Patriots. A coin flip and a Patriots touchdown on their opening drive meant Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs never got to touch the ball in OT.

The team’s proposal, if approved, would change that.

It would allow both teams a chance to possess the ball in overtime — even if the first team scores a touchdown. It would also bring some other changes to how overtime works, including getting rid of overtime in preseason games.

Here’s the language from the proposal:

“By Kansas City; to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.”

The Chiefs are also hoping to change a replay rule, allowing coaches to challenge personal fouls whether they’re called or not.

“By Kansas City; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to add review of personal fouls (called or not called on the field) as plays subject to coaches’ challenge in the instant replay system.”

