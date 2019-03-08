× KC husband convicted of murder after daughter finds her mother’s body in basement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was found guilty Friday of murdering his wife after the couple’s daughter found the woman’s body in the basement.

A Jackson County jury convicted 46-year-old Benjamin Byers of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child endangerment in the death of Melissa Byers.

Court records say the girl told a school counselor that she found a dead body in her home’s basement. When officers arrived at the home near 24th Street and College Avenue, they found Benjamin Byers who told police he didn’t know where his wife was.

But police found blood throughout the home, and court records say a large section of carpet was removed from the dining room.

According to court documents, police found Melissa Byers’ body covered with carpet, sheets, clothing and plastic. A medical examiner ruled she died from multiple stabbings.

Benjamin Byers’ sentencing has not been scheduled at this time.

