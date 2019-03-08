Lenexa police release photos of 2 people suspected in numerous purse thefts

Lenexa police released these photos Friday, March 8, 2019.

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police released three photos Friday of two people they need help identifying.

According to police, the two are part of a theft investigation.

“They were seen leaving a department store with numerous purses/wallets stashed. They’re also suspected of similar crimes around the KC metro as well,” police said.

If you can help identify either of the people pictured, call (913) 825-8097.

