Man who lists himself as former Lakemary Center employee charged with aggravated sexual battery

OLATHE, Kan. -- Johnson County prosecutors filed charges against a man they say inappropriately touched a person who, according to court documents is, "incapable of giving consent due to mental deficiency."

Casey R. McGregor, 49, now faces one count of aggravated sexual battery for the alleged incidents that happened between Jan. 1, 2018 and July 12, 2018.

McGregor lists himself on Facebook as a former employee at Lakemary Center in Paola, Kansas. He was employed at the time of the alleged incidents. The center also has a location in Olathe, where prosecutors say the alleged abuse happened.

Lakemary Center is a place designed to help children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to court documents, the victim was 16 years old or older.

McGregor is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.