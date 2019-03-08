Watch this NBA player name all 50 states in just 30 seconds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown took the crowd to school on Thursday night.

Brown showed off some serious geography skills by naming all 50 states in just 30 seconds. The impressive moment was shared in a video on the Bucks’ Twitter.

The best part? Brown names the states in no particular order. He said he remembered all the states from social studies class.

Sterling Brown just named ALL 50 states in 30 seconds!! 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/h4w0PfNWYc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2019

Here’s the order Brown recites the states:

Illinois Iowa Nebraska Ohio Cali South Dakota North Dakota New Mexico Nevada Oklahoma Oregon Washington Montana Arkansas Alabama Delaware Maine Indiana Texas Georgia New York Idaho Kentucky Connecticut Penn New jersey North Carolina South Carolina Michigan New Hampshire Vermont Florida Mississippi Wyoming Colorado Utah Wisconsin Minnesota Alaska Hawaii Tennessee Virginia West Virginia Massachusetts Rhode island Louisiana Arizona Missouri Kansas Maryland