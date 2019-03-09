Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with RB Carlos Hyde

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Carlos Hyde, giving them another veteran running back in their thin backfield.

The Chiefs announced the news Saturday on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Hyde was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and the Chiefs moved swiftly in inviting him for a visit. They were seeking help behind Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, who became their top two running backs when Kareem Hunt was released last season.

Hyde was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. He signed with the Browns last year, then was traded in October to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.

We have signed free agent RB Carlos Hyde. Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/tcaZA10ZJi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 9, 2019