Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with RB Carlos Hyde

Posted 3:17 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, March 9, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Carlos Hyde, giving them another veteran running back in their thin backfield.

The Chiefs announced the news Saturday on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Hyde was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and the Chiefs moved swiftly in inviting him for a visit. They were seeking help behind Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, who became their top two running backs when Kareem Hunt was released last season.

Hyde was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. He signed with the Browns last year, then was traded in October to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.

