Kansas man died after becoming trapped in sawdust hopper

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. — Authorities say a man has died after becoming trapped in a container that sawdust is discharged from.

KAKE-TV reports that Valley Center police responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Conner Industries, where the man had gone to purchase sawdust. Authorities believe he became trapped after attempting to manually free up some sawdust that was stuck in a hopper.

He wasn’t breathing when first responders arrived. Emergency responders tried to revive him but weren’t successful.

Valley Center police say the case is being investigated as an accident. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. He had planned to use the sawdust for agricultural purposes.