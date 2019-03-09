Kansas State clinches share of Big 12 basketball title with Texas Tech after victory over Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats are co-champions of the Big 12 in basketball title after beating Oklahoma 68-53 on Saturday.

The Wildcats share the title with No. 8 Texas Tech, who beat Iowa State 80-73 Saturday afternoon.

Kansas State last shared a Big 12 title with Kansas in 2013, and won their last regular season championship outright when they were in the Big 8 during the 1976-77 season. Those ‘Cats were led by guard Mike Evans and finished 23-8, 11-3 in Big 8 play. They won the Big 8 Conference Tournament as well.

This year’s Wildcats were predicted to finish second in the league during the preseason, and ended up besting in-state rival Kansas in the final standings. That includes a win at home over the Jayhawks, and a final mark of 24-7, 14-4 in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats started league play slow, dropping their first two games to Texas and Texas Tech. But the defensive-minded squad went on to win 14 of their next 16 Big 12 games, including three in a row to close out the season.

Kansas State is the top seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Their first game will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Game 1, pitting the 8th-seeded team against the 9th-seeded team.