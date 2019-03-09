New Hampshire teen who survived fiery crash meets rescuers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN, N.H. -- A New Hampshire teenager who was pulled form a fiery wreck in January is thanking the men who saved him.

He miraculously survived the head on crash with a Mack truck and today for the first time, 18-year-old Sam LaChance got the opportunity to thank the three heroes and first responders who saved his life.

"It's just overwhelming thankfulness," LaChance said.

Bank Promploy, Marc Cramer and his son John Cramer were all given life saving certificates for helping a complete stranger whose life was on the line.

Back in January Sam was heading back to college when his jeep crossed the center lane on Route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire. He went head on into a Mack truck causing his fuel tank to explode.

That's when Mark Kramer and his son John, who were in the car behind Sam and captured the horrific action on their dash cam, jumped into action.

In the dash cam footage, you can see Bank and John carrying LaChance's body to the side of the road.

"We put him on the side of the road and stayed with him until first responders came," Marc said.

Investigators say it's possible he lost consciousness or fell asleep at the wheel. LaChance said he can't remember much from the wreck.

He's been recovering at rehab after suffering head and leg injuries and burns to his hands and face.

LaChance plans to spend the rest of spring and summer recovering at home and says he will return back to college in the fall.

Dublin police say there's no evidence to suggest that speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash. So no charges have been filed.