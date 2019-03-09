Toddler dies days after being pulled from Kansas fire

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died days after being pulled from a house fire in south-central Kansas that killed an older relative.

Station KSNW reports that Charlotte Alley died Friday night at a Wichita hospital, where she had been flown following the Tuesday morning fire.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department announced the toddler’s death in a Facebook post, and hospital officials later confirmed it.

Charlotte’s mother was able to get the girl and her 1-year-old brother out of their burning mobile home near Pretty Prairie, but was unable to reach 70-year-old Judy Kay Alley. Firefighters later found Alley’s body in the burned-out shell of the home.

The mother and infant son also suffered injuries in the fire.