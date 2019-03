ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County daycare will be closed Monday after a church fire Sunday night.

No one was inside the Southridge Center in Roeland Park when the fire started a little before 7:30 p.m.

There is also a church attached to the building but is not affiliated with the center.

The daycare’s director told FOX4 the fire appeared to have affected at least two restrooms and a toddler room.

The Southridge Center serves about 100 children.