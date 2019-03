KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead Monday evening after someone driving a motorcycle and someone driving an SUV collided.

The wreck was reported at 5 p.m. near Glendale and Garfield Avenue, just south of 18th Street and Parallel Parkway.

It is unknown at this time if the person who died was on the motorcycle or inside the SUV.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

FOX4 will update this story as new information becomes available.