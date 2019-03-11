4 women thankful for program that helped turn their lives around pay it forward with $400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four women who left behind lives filled with drugs and violence when given a new chance are paying it forward to the organization that believed in them.

Amanda Recob, Amanda Stipancich, Emily Dodgson and Mandy Hladky all told FOX4 Amethyst Place is a program where women recovering from addiction and their children can heal.

"They got my kids back for me faster,"Recob said. "They gave me a fully furnished apartment. They make sure I have everything."

"I went from being on the street with my kids in foster care to-- I am halfway done with nursing school," another giver said.

