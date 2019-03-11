4 women thankful for program that helped turn their lives around pay it forward with $400

Posted 7:13 am, March 11, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four women who left behind lives filled with drugs and violence when given a new chance are paying it forward to the organization that believed in them.

Amanda Recob, Amanda Stipancich, Emily Dodgson and Mandy Hladky all told FOX4 Amethyst Place is a program where women recovering from addiction and their children can heal.

"They got my kids back for me faster,"Recob said. "They gave me a fully furnished apartment. They make sure I have everything."

"I went from being on the street with my kids in foster care to-- I am halfway done with nursing school," another giver said.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.