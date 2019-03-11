At least 6 injured after crash involving car and school bus near 53rd and Woodland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene Monday afternoon following an injury crash involving a school bus and a vehicle.

The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. near 53rd Street and Woodland Avenue.

Kansas City Police Dispatch tell FOX4 at least six people are reported to be injured. It is unknown if the injuries involve people in the vehicle, school bus, or both. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FOX4 has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.