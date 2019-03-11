Bills in Kansas and Missouri would put an end to daylight saving time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Doctors say the lack of sleep from daylight saving time can lead to loss of productivity at work or school, and fatigue can lead to car wrecks. Now, lawmakers are trying to put an end to the practice.

There are bills in around 30 states, including Kansas and Missouri, that would end daylight saving time. Congress would have the final say, but for some people in the metro, that's not the biggest deal.

"I got up just fine this morning," Jermaine Jenkins said. "My body wasn't sluggish. I was ready to get back at it."

"This year it didn't really affect us too much cause we aren't on a normal sleep schedule," Kelsi Kovacs said. "We have a newborn so we just have a range of three hours that we wake up."

But before Kelsi Kovacs had her 3-month-old baby, she struggled with the time change in the past, and struggled with fatigue.

"For a couple of days usually," Kovacs said. "Usually got used to it by about Wednesday."

Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri introduced bills that would end the practice of daylight saving time. You would never have to spring ahead or fall behind.

But not everyone in the metro supports the legislation.

"I like the time where you change in the spring," Renita Gee said. "It let's you know that the spring is coming up."

There are around 60 bills related to ending daylight saving time in about 30 states.

The Florida legislature passed a bill to end the time change last year, and it's been reintroduced. But any such change needs federal approval before it can take effect.

Doctors said the average person loses 45 to 50 minutes of sleep with the time change. They recommend sticking to your normal bedtime, avoiding naps and staying active during the day.

"The best thing to do is seek light in the morning. Light exposure is the single most efficient trainer for our body. Getting that light exposure helps us awaken."